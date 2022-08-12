Red Sox’s Matt Barnes Ends Frustrations By Coming Up Clutch In Win

NESN Logo Sign In

It feels like this was something Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes was waiting for.

And finally, the former All-Star, who experienced plenty of struggles since that honor, looked like his old self on the mound in a high-leverage situation Thursday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Barnes stepped up in a big way in Boston’s 4-3 win by protecting a slim, one-run lead in the top of the seventh by pitching a scoreless frame. For the right-hander, who has yielded just one run over 3 1/3 innings of relief since coming off the injured list earlier this month, it was a deserving and positive moment back in the spotlight.

“It was a frustrating not only two months on the (IL), but couple months to start the season, and frankly at the end of last year,” Barnes said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “It’s kind of been a grind for a little while for me. But tonight was a really good step.”

Barnes added: “It was awesome to contribute and do my part to help these guys win tonight.”

The pressure of the situation Barnes faced didn’t faze him. Baltimore put the tying run at third base with two outs and top prospect Adley Rutschman coming to the plate.

Barnes showed off his experience against the talented young hitter, getting Rutschman to miss badly on a knuckle curve before freezing him with a 95 mph fastball on the inside corner to end the threat.