Red Sox’s Matt Barnes Enjoying Strong Stretch Since Return From Injury

The road back to becoming a reliable bullpen piece for the Boston Red Sox has been far from easy for Matt Barnes, but the veteran reliever is starting to see results.

Barnes earned his third save of the season on Tuesday, striking out two batters in the ninth inning of Boston’s 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was the fourth in a series of strong outings for the 32-yer-old since his return from the injured list on Aug 4.

“It’s been awesome,” Barnes said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Obviously, the last six months, the end of last year and the beginning of this year into the (injured list), was a really frustrating time for me. Saw a lot of struggles and was kind of lost there for a little bit. But since coming back — with the exception of losing it for a handful of batters against the Braves … I’ve felt really good about my stuff and the ability to not only command it but execute. The jump is on the fastball and the curveball.

“It’s been really nice to get back, not only with the guys but to help us win ball games and doing my part in contributing.”

Barnes has been great since returning, holding a 2.08 earned run average over his five appearances in August. The righty has struck out four in 4 1/3 innings over that stretch, allowing just one run on three hits in the process.

In getting back to a point where he can be used in high-leverage situations, Barnes has been a blessing for the Red Sox, who continue to see relievers go down with injuries. Tanner Houck landed on the injured list last week, with his season being in question following a back injury. Houck joins Matt Strahm, Tyler Danish and Josh Taylor as relief pitchers occupying the IL.

If Barnes can continue to be a steady force out in the pen, it would go a long way in aiding the Red Sox’s late-season push for an American League Wild Card spot.