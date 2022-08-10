Red Sox’s Michael Wacha Has ‘Good Chance’ To Return For Series Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox needed some good news and seemed to get some Wednesday in the form of Michael Wacha.

Wacha, who has been a surprisingly positive addition to the pitching staff after signing with the Red Sox this offseason, appears poised to return to the big leagues after a solid showing in his second rehab appearance with Double-A Portland on Tuesday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t dissuade that notion when speaking with reporters prior to Wednesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

“He’s actually working out and there’s a good chance he’ll join us this weekend,” Cora told reporters as transcribed by MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

It seems Wacha, who hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox since June 28 due to right shoulder inflammation, will get thrown right back into things with Boston hosting the New York Yankees over the weekend. Wacha could presumably start in the series finale Sunday with Rich Hill making a move to the bullpen.

Over two rehab starts in which he pitched a combined nine innings, Wacha stifled the opposition by striking out 13 batters and allowing just two runs. The 31-year-old right-hander was also part of combined no-hitter for Triple-A Worcester.

Wacha could provide a pivotal boost to a much-maligned pitching staff. In 13 starts this season, he has posted a 6-1 record with a 2.69 ERA.