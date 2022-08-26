Chaim Bloom’s Trade Deadline Catcher Swap Looks Better By Game For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took some heat for what he did and didn’t do at the Major League Baseball trade deadline but the moves he did make have worked out so far, especially the two involving catchers.

The Red Sox started their deadline activity by trading backstop Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for prospects Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu. Just hours later, Bloom traded reliever Jake Diekman for catcher Reese McGuire and cash.

Here’s why those two moves improved the Red Sox organization in the present and especially for the future:

McGuire has outperformed Vázquez since the deadline

Both catchers have been on a tear with their new organizations but McGuire has had the edge. In 13 games with Houston, Vázquez has hit .371 (13 singles, no extra-base hits) with a .777 OPS and 126 OPS+ in 13 games. He’s been exactly what the Astros needed after multiple seasons of basement-level offensive production from behind the dish.

McGuire has somehow been even better. The 27-year-old catcher is hitting .415 with a double, triple, .906 OPS and 153 OPS+ in 14 games. As expected, both players have been strong defensively.

The Red Sox added multiple pieces for the future

The moves would have been a fairly moot point if there was no positive outlook beyond 2022 but the Red Sox got plenty more out of the two deals.

For starters, the Astros had to give up two quality prospects to attain Vázquez. Bloom set an intentionally high price for his impending free agents, which is why Vázquez was the only player “sold” at the deadline. In total, the Red Sox added four prospects in the flurry of deadline transactions, the top two of which came from Houston.