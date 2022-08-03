Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Announces Return With Towering Homer Vs. Astros

It was the 23rd homer of the season for Devers

by

In his return to the starting lineup Tuesday after a stint on the injured list, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers didn’t skip a beat.

Devers crushed a towering solo home run to right field off talented Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier in the top of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 deadlock at Minute Maid Park.

There was no doubt about Devers’ homer, as you can watch his blast travel 371 feet here:

It was the 23rd home run of the season for Devers, which leads the Red Sox. That only added to the night for the 25-year-old, as Devers roped an RBI double in the top of the fourth to score Tommy Pham and account for Boston’s first run up to that point.

More MLB:

Red Sox Notes: Rafael Devers Returns In Big Way Vs. Astros
NESN 360 cta
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer
Previous Article

Red Sox’s Eric Hosmer, Prospect Triston Casas Share Similar History
Logan Paul
Next Article

Three Directions Logan Paul’s WWE Career Can Go After SummerSlam Win

Picked For You

Related