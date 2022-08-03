Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Announces Return With Towering Homer Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

In his return to the starting lineup Tuesday after a stint on the injured list, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers didn’t skip a beat.

Devers crushed a towering solo home run to right field off talented Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier in the top of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 deadlock at Minute Maid Park.

There was no doubt about Devers’ homer, as you can watch his blast travel 371 feet here:

In case you forgot… RAFFY RAKES. pic.twitter.com/01WHyxauy2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 3, 2022

It was the 23rd home run of the season for Devers, which leads the Red Sox. That only added to the night for the 25-year-old, as Devers roped an RBI double in the top of the fourth to score Tommy Pham and account for Boston’s first run up to that point.