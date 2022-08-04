Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Nominated For MLB’s Heart & Hustle Award

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers will be in line for multiple awards this offseason and recently was nominated for another.

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association named Devers the Red Sox nominee for the 2022 Heart & Hustle award on Wednesday.

The award is “presented annually to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game,” according to MLB.com.

Devers is coming off his second straight start in the All-Star Game, and is hitting .322 with 54 extra-base hits including 23 home runs, 57 RBIs and a .981 OPS in 89 games.

It appears that the MLBPAA believe he’s an equal asset off the field.

The winner of the Heart & Hustle award will be announced in November, with Devers on the ballot.

Red Sox's Alex Cora Provides Optimistic Kiké Hernández Injury Update
New England Patriots offensive linemen Cole Strange, James Ferentz, David Andrews
Cole Strange Hopeful Patriots' Ritual Returns After Strong Practice
New England Patriots defensive end Christian Barmore
Add Bill Belichick To Group Praising Patriots Camp Standout Christian Barmore

