Red Sox’s Rich Hill Wants To Return For 2023, But Not For Entire Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill is contemplating taking an approach to the 2023 season that could change the way veterans play out their final few years.

The southpaw explained how he’d prefer to tackle what would be his 19th season with an almost unprecedented approach.

“If it was going to be a half a year thing, of coming in at the deadline in July, where you’re working out and getting stronger and there is definitely more in the tank,” Hill told the “Bradfo Show.” “I know I will be 43, but obviously there is more to give inside where you could take those extra couple of months to kind of rejuvenate and put the work in, the time in the gym, that would be beneficial for the second half.”

Hill cited the only example of a similar situation, when Hall of Fame pitcher Roger Clemens took a similar approach in his final two seasons, debuting in June both times.

While his ideal approach would be to latch on with a postseason contender around the Major League Baseball trade deadline, he’s not entirely ruling out another go at the full 162.

“I’m not saying it wouldn’t be for an entire season,” Hill said. “It might just not be ideal for my family.”

If Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can take a mysterious 11-day hiatus in the middle of the preseason, Hill should be able to come and go as he pleases as well.