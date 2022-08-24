Red Sox’s Tommy Pham Exits With Apparent Injury Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second time in five days, Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham made an early exit from a game due to injury.

Pham, who left last Friday’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles due to low back tightness, appeared to reaggravate the injury in the top of the third inning versus the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Pham got hurt when he collided with the bottom of the Green Monster trying to snag a line-drive shot off the bat of old friend Jackie Bradley Jr. The Red Sox training staff and manager Alex Cora went to check on Pham following the play, and the 34-year-old outfielder tried to stretch things out, but after a minute of doing so, was ultimately taken out of the game.

Pham was held out of just one game when he initially injured his back against the Orioles, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Red Sox try to get him an extra day of rest to help him recover. Pham was 0-for-2 at the plate up to that point in the game, and Cora elected to go with Rob Refsnyder off the bench to replace the ailing Pham.

The injury bug has really come back to bite the Red Sox again, but they did receive some positive updates on Tanner Houck and Trevor Story.