Red Sox’s Trevor Story ‘Feels Great’ After Long-Awaited Return Vs. Rays

While Rich Hill stole the show on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story made his long-awaited return to the lineup, not walking away without providing an impact en route to a four-run first inning.

Story, who finished 1-for-3 in his first start since July 12, spoke with NESN’s Tom Caron following the game.

“It feels great,” Story said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Energy is always high here, I love the atmosphere. I thought I wasn’t gonna get any action all game. … It was good to get that first (hit) out the way for sure.

“We put up big innings, I think, all this year but I think days like today where we keep adding on, that’s how you put teams away. Good teams like that, you have to do that.”

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Red Sox announced the activation of Story, optioning outfielder Jarren Duran down to Triple-A Worcester.

In the first inning, Story reached base on an infield single against Rays starter Jeffrey Springs.

Earlier in the week, on Thursday, the 29-year-old appeared to find just enough comfort in his swing. Story finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, going 3-for-4 in his second of two rehab assignments with the Double-A Portand Sea Dogs.