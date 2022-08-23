Red Sox’s Trevor Story On Precipice Of Return After Positive News

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will regain one of the core pieces that has missed time since the MLB All-Star break.

Second baseman Trevor Story appears to be close to a return after a couple of positive notes Tuesday.

“Trevor Story said that he took batting practice on the field today for the first time since he suffered his broken hand,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier tweeted. “He’s been hitting indoors off a high-velo machine, expects to start a rehab assignment soon.”

According to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, that assignment will come soon, as he is set to see some game action with the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday.

Interestingly, with Story nearing a return and Christian Arroyo swinging a hot bat, Cora claimed “there’s a good chance” the versatile slugger will move to first base when Story is inserted back into the lineup.

Eric Hosmer was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation Tuesday, making the decision to move Arroyo even easier.