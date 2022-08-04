Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Joins Exclusive Group With Late Homer Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

A solo blast from Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday had little impact on the game with the Houston Astros leading handily.

But Bogaerts’ round-tripper wasn’t completely meaningless, as the home run put him in rare company in Red Sox history.

The homer was the 150th of Bogaerts’ career, as he became the 17th player for the franchise to reach that milestone, according Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long. But even more impressively, Bogaerts accomplished the feat at 29 years old, becoming just the ninth player for the Red Sox to hit the lofty mark before turning 30, per Long.

The other eight names on that list are some of the very best to put on a Red Sox uniform. It includes Tony Conigliaro, Dwight Evans, Nomar Garciaparra, Rico Petrocelli, Jim Rice, Mo Vaughn, Ted Williams and Carl Yastrzemski.

Certainly not a bad list for the All-Star shortstop to be on.

In his 10th season with Boston this year, Bogaerts is hitting .312 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs.