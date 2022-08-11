Reds’ Joey Votto Shares Why ‘Field Of Dreams’ Game Means So Much To Him

NESN Logo Sign In

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will be squarely entered into the Hall of Fame conversation when it’s all said and done. And as it turns out, his career might not have been had “Field of Dreams” not connected with him on a personal level.

The 38-year-old slugger shared his emotions as he prepares to suit up against the Chicago Cubs for the “Field of Dreams” game on Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa.

“From eight or nine years old, my father and I would play catch together,” Votto tweeted Wednesday. “In retrospect, to me, it was the most important thing we did together. It strengthened our bond. In ‘Field of Dreams,’ the movie ends with the main character, Ray, and the ghost of his father having ‘a catch.’

“My father passed away 14+ years ago. So it is impossible for me not to feel an emotional connection to the moment when Ray asks his father for a catch. One more moment together. Getting the opportunity to play a game at the mythical field that sowed the seeds of hope for a Major League Baseball career is a significant moment for me. Couple that with the father/son connection, and this game is an exceptional moment in my life.”

While the event might be considered a trivial marketing event for some, it has substantial meaning for Votto. He’ll be playing with his father in mind Thursday.