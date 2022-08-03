Resetting Red Sox’s New-Look Roster After MLB Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were certainly active participants ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline on Tuesday.

After all the wheeling and dealing Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom did, he added three players to the major league roster in first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Tommy Pham, and catcher Reese McGuire. Bloom also deducted from the team, trading fan favorite catcher Christian Vázquez and lefty reliever Jake Diekman.

The Red Sox also made several other roster moves once the trade deadline passed, including activating star third baseman Rafael Devers off the injured list.

So with all the moves, the Red Sox made, let’s take a look at how Boston’s roster shapes up at the moment as it gets ready for the stretch run.

Catcher (2): Kevin Plawecki, Reese McGuire

With Vázquez now with the Houston Astros, the catching responsibilities will fall on the shoulders of Plawecki and McGuire. It feels like this will be a platoon situation with Plawecki getting the nod a little more often due to his familiarity with the Red Sox’s pitching staff.

First base (2): Eric Hosmer, Bobby Dalbec

The Red Sox are getting a massive defensive upgrade at first base by acquiring Hosmer from the San Diego Padres. Hosmer, who batted .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs in 90 games with the Padres this season, is likely to be the everyday first baseman with Dalbec presumably starting against left-handed pitchers. Boston optioned Franchy Cordero to Triple-A Worcester, so he won’t factor in at first base for the time being.

Second base (2): Yolmer Sánchez, Trevor Story (IL)

Sánchez will most likely get the bulk of the opportunities at the middle infield spot with Story still on the injured list.