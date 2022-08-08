Ric Flair Gives Review Of His Last Match Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

Pro wrestlers tend to be perfectionists, but for Ric Flair, he left his in-ring career on a satisfactory note.

On July 31, the WWE Hall of Famer wrestled his retirement match in an event named “Ric Flair’s Last Match.” Flair, 73, teamed up with his son-in-law and All Elite Wrestling talent Andrade El Idolo, who is married to WWE star Charlotte Flair, against WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett and AEW’s Jay Lethal

Ric Flair joined Andrade for WWC’s (World Wrestling Council) 49th Anniversary show on Saturday in Puerto Rico, but before his appearance, Flair reviewed his performance at his match in Nashville, Tenn.

“I’m very happy with it,” Flair said on Lucha Libre Online, as transcribed by F4WOnline’s Josh Nason. “I needed to give it one more shot. I feel like I didn’t go out the right way and to have the relationship now that I do with Andrade, with Charlotte, to have a son-in-law like him to be a tag team partner, for him to tag with me at this time and have the whole family there and his family, who I have gotten to know well, watched it from Mexico. It was big for all of them.”

Flair added, “It was especially big for me because my entire family was there and the only person to get an opportunity to do that twice — once in 2008 with Shawn Michaels (at WrestleMania) and now with my son-in-law in Nashville. It was big.”

The match received criticism regarding Flair’s physical health and his struggle over basic spots like putting on brass knuckles. Also during the match, Flair faked a heart attack — with his family watching in the audience — in a spot to trick Lethal.

A bloody Flair won the match after the ref counted Jarrett’s shoulders down while Flair had him in a figure four — through Flair also had his shoulders down.