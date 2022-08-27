Rich Hill Puts On Pitching Masterclass, Striking Out 11 In Season-Best

All eyes in Boston were on Rich Hill tonight

While the big news of the day out of Boston may have been Trevor Story’s much-anticipated return to the Red Sox lineup, it was veteran pitcher Rich Hill who stood in the spotlight at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

The 42-year-old put on a clinic for the Red Sox 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, playing with pacing and pitch placement across the zone. Check out the break down on one of his 11 strikeouts of the night, from a performance that manager Alex Cora dubbed “fun to watch.”

For more, check out the ?Red Sox Best Comeback? video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

