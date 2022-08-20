Rise Of Red Sox Farm System Evident In New Baseball America Rankings

NESN Logo Sign In

Ever since Chaim Bloom became the Boston Red Sox’s chief baseball officer in 2019, he has prioritized restocking the organization’s farm system.

When Bloom took the job, the Red Sox had the worst farm system in the league, according to Baseball America, but Boston has seen a dramatic rise in its ranking ever since.

Baseball America revealed its updated rankings on Friday and placed the Red Sox with the 11th best farm system. This comes just over a week after Boston landed four prospects — Marcelo Mayer, Brayan Bello, Tristan Casas and Ceddanne Rafaela — on Baseball America’s Top 100 list.

Baseball America gave its reasoning for the Red Sox’s high mark:

With the breakout of righthander Brayan Bello, the Red Sox now boast three of the Top 30 prospects in baseball. Marcelo Mayer looks even more like the potential star many pegged him as in the 2021 draft. The breakout of Ceddanne Rafaela has lessened the blow of former top 50 prospect Nick Yorke dropping off the Top 100. There?s solid depth throughout the Red Sox system but a majority of the upside lies among a group of teenagers in Rookie ball.

All four of those prospects have had highlight-worthy moments this season, and some have come recently, too. Mayer has showcased his sweet swing since being promoted to High-A Greenville by crushing home runs. Casas, a left-handed hitting first baseman, continued a hot stretch at the plate earlier this week with Triple-A Worcester by coming through with a walk-off hit.

While Bello gets set for a rehab assignment, he’s flashed his quality arm with the big-league club this season, and Rafaela has gained praise for his mix of power and speed.