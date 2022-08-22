Rob Gronkowski Shows Off Basketball Skills At Big 3 Celebrity Game

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like Rob Gronkowski had himself a fun weekend — though that’s probably the norm for the retired NFL tight end.

A night after watching Leon Edwards knock out Kamaru Usman to win the UFC welterweight title, Gronkowski participated in the Big 3 celebrity game on Sunday. The full game won’t be available to watch until Sept. 4, but highlights are making their way online, and one clip featuring Gronk showing off his footwork had people talking.

Despite being retired, the 33-year-old, 6-foot-6 former tight end showed he can still be a menace on the basketball court with his speed and size.

Gronk posted on Instagram a photo of him trying to finish over fellow former tight end Vernon Daivs.

Gronk has been fortunate to have been coached by one of the best of all time in Bill Belichick, and during the celebrity game, Gronkowski got some coaching from Ice Cube — the founder of Big 3.