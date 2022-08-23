Rob Gronkowski Takes Ricochet Shot As Bucs Player Tackles Tom Brady Theory

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice looked much more normal Monday.

Tom Brady finally rejoined the Bucs following an 11-day absence. Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate certainly was excited to have the star quarterback back in the mix, and Brady apparently was “firing on all cylinders” in his first training camp session in nearly two weeks.

While the 45-year-old took an extended break from the grind, NFL fans and media members alike were hard are work trying to figure out the main reason why Brady was away from his team. Brate on Monday made note of one of the theories, but not without taking a dig at one of his former teammates.

“I did see ‘The Masked Singer’ one,” Brate told reporters. “He couldn’t do worse at ‘The Masked Singer’ than Gronk (Rob Gronkowski). So, if he was on it, he’d probably be better than Rob.”

Brady also kept off social media while he stayed away from the football field, but his Twitter hiatus came to an end Monday when he confirmed he wasn’t recently filming an episode for FOX’s hit singing show. According to one report, Brady spent his sabbatical vacationing in the Bahamas with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.