Rob Gronkowski Thinks He Could Beat Two Former Patriots In MMA Fight

If Rob Gronkowski ever ended up in the middle of a UFC octagon facing some current and former NFL stars, the hulking tight end likes his chances of coming out on top against most of them.

Gronkowski played the hypothetical game Saturday in the lead-up to hosting “UFC 278 with the Gronks” on ESPN, answering to who he thought he could and couldn’t beat. Gronkowski is particularly confident he could best his former longtime teammate in Tom Brady in a mixed martial arts match.

“Yes, cake,” Gronkowski said, per ESPN.

It’s not a surprise that the 6-foot-6, 265-pound Gronkowski thinks he could take down the 45-year-old Brady. However, Julian Edelman would present a stiffer challenge for the retired tight end despite the size differential.

“He’s boxer ripped,” Gronkowski said. “So, he’s good at boxing but not MMA. I could take him down.”

There’s one ex-teammate of Gronk’s from his time in New England that he certainly wouldn’t tangle with, though, and that’s Vince Wilfork.