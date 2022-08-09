Roger Goodell Wants Longer Ban For Deshaun Watson, Calls Actions ‘Predatory’

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is pulling no punches when it comes to his feelings toward Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension. He believes it should be longer.

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Watson’s six-game suspension, which was handed down by league appointed disciplinary officer Sue. L Robinson earlier this month. On Tuesday, Goodell spoke with reporters and explained the reasoning why.

“We’ve seen the evidence, she was very clear about the evidence, she reinforced the evidence,” Goodell said, as transcribed by ESPN. “There were multiple violations that were egregious and it was predatory behavior.”

Watson had faced over 20 civil lawsuits relating to alleged sexual misconduct in the months prior to the ruling, settling almost every one before the first suspension decision.

As a part of the league’s appeal process, they appointed another independent officer, Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey attorney general, to hear the appeal of Watson’s suspension for violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. It is unknown when Harvey will make a ruling.