Rory McIlroy, PGA Golfers Applaud Tiger Woods’ Leadership Amid LIV Uproar

Tiger Woods met with several top golfers, including Rory McIlroy, on Tuesday night in an effort to bolster support for the PGA Tour as many big names in the golf world continue to defect to the LIV Golf Series.

The meeting took place prior to the start of the BMW Championship — the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — on Thursday, but the details of the meeting were not disclosed. The PGA Tour golfers met with Woods for more than three hours at a hotel in Wilmington, Delaware, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

“I think the one thing that came out of it, which I think was the purpose, is all the top players on this tour are in agreement and alignment of where we should go going forward, and that was awesome,” Rory McIlroy told reporters at a news conference Wednesday at Wilmington Country Club, as transcribed by Schlabach.

Cameron Smith, one of many golfers reportedly set to join LIV Golf, withdrew from the BMW Championship on Monday.

Xander Schauffele, the sixth-ranked player in the world, described some of the ideas discussed in the meeting as “new” and “fresh.” Schauffele was asked how he would like to see the tensions between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf resolved, and he said, “Some sort of unity. (Golf is) definitely fractured currently. Yeah, we’re just in the middle of it. In a nice peaceful way would be a nice outcome.”

LIV CEO Greg Norman confirmed Woods was offered a deal in the range of $700 and $800 million to join the Saudi-backed league, but the 15-time major champion turned down the offer and has been a supporter of the PGA Tour amid LIV’s rise. It was not lost on those in the meeting how vital Woods’ public support has been.

“I think it’s pretty apparent that whenever we all get in the room, there’s an alpha in there, and it’s not me,” McIlroy said.