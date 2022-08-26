Should Red Sox Start Extending Players For Discounts Based On Potential?

NESN Logo Sign In

Could the Boston Red Sox lock up superstars long term without ever having to deal with the stress of trying to sign them at their peak?

The newest trend in Major League Baseball has been to throw life-changing money at young players before they hit their peak or come close to reaching free agency. The team adds inherent risk in not getting a long look at these young players and forgoes both team-friendly pre-arbitration and arbitration years, while the player takes guaranteed money over the chance to earn a massive contract down the line.

The developing concept was put to use Friday with Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez agreeing to a 14-year contract with $210 million guaranteed and the ability to grow “well over $400 million,” according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Rodriguez is just 108 games into his rookie season, but the Mariners saw enough to break the bank to keep the 21-year-old star in Seattle for what could be his whole career.

The deal comes just weeks after the Atlanta Braves locked up Michael Harris II to a similarly structured contract, for less money. Harris had even less big league service time when he inked his deal.

Teams like the Braves have often done this over the last few years, where they sign former top prospects to high-risk, high-reward deals once they think they’ve seen enough. It’s risky but can result in players like superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. being locked up from their ages-25-30 seasons at just $17 million a year.

Should the Boston Red Sox adopt a similar model for their young stars?