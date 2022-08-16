Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James’ Son On Twitter After Huge Dunk

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless will hunt down opportunities to talk about LeBron James.

So when the eldest son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar set basketball Twitter ablaze Monday, the “Undisputed” co-host was quick to pounce.

Bronny James added to his personal highlight reel while competing in the Club Basketball Euro Tour in Paris. Playing for California Club against U18 French Select, the 17-year-old received a pass along the baseline, drove straight down the middle of the court and threw down a right-handed slam while drifting to his left.

The impressive dunk drew a mild compliment from Bayless that was matched with criticism.

“Hey, Bronny … impressive,” Bayless tweeted Monday. “But your dad would’ve dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though.”

Bronny James likely is bound for more tweets from Bayless. There reportedly is a “strong feeling” the 6-foot-3 guard will play college ball and he apparently is being pursued by a handful of schools that consistently receive national attention.