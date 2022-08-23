Skip Bayless Defends Tom Brady’s Absence From Buccaneers Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is quite the polarizing athlete these days, for many reasons.

But it looks like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback currently has a staunch defender by his side in FS1’s Skip Bayless.

While some may take issue with Brady bolting from Buccaneers training camp for 11 days due to personal matters, which could have really just been a vacation with his kids and wife Gisele Bündchen, Bayless isn’t one of them.

Bayless doesn’t have any problem with Brady taking the time off, and thinks he’ll be more than ready to face the Dallas Cowboys in Tampa Bay’s season opener.

“Hey, Brady Haters. Enough of this, ‘He wrecked his team by selfishly taking time off from camp,’ ” Bayless tweeted out Monday night. “Nope. This was planned well before camp. He’s back almost THREE WEEKS before the Sunday night opener at Dallas. By now he knows the Dallas D better than Dan Quinn. BUCS ARE JUST FINE.”

The experience the 45-year-old quarterback has as he gets set for his 23rd season in the NFL will mostly help him overcome any challenges that present themselves after missing time. Brady reportedly ended his hiatus and returned to practice on Monday.