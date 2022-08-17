Sky Coach James Wade Takes Issue With New WNBA Playoffs Format

NESN Logo Sign In

The WNBA playoffs will feature a new format for the opening round, and James Wade isn’t a fan.

The Chicago Sky general manager and head coach will prepare to take on the New York Liberty on Wednesday. The first round of the WNBA playoffs will be a best-of-three series with the first two games played at the higher seed’s homecourt, and the final game played at the lower seed’s homecourt.

Wade, like many fans, pointed out a key flaw in this format.

“We worked all year to have home-court advantage,” Wade told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN’s Jamal Collier. “If you have a bad game, then home-court advantage goes to the lower seed.”

The Sky earned the No. 2 seed in the standings, but the defending WNBA champions could be in for an early exit if Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty are able to steal homecourt.

The No. 3 Connecticut Sun will deal with this issue, as well, when they take on the No. 6 Dallas Wings on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Since 2016, the top two seeds of the league received two byes, and the first two rounds were single-elimination games. The new format was agreed upon before the 2022 season. The semifinals and finals remain a best-of-five series.