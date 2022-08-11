So Far Andrew Benintendi Trade Hasn’t Worked Out For Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees currently lead the American League East — comfortably, by double digits over every other division opponent — and will enter Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox 30 games over the .500 mark.

However, not all has gone smoothly despite an overall dominant 2022 season, especially as of late, and especially regarding recently acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Since the Yankees traded for Benintendi ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, the 27-year-old veteran outfielder has struggled greatly at the plate for the pinstripes — hitting .175/.320/.275 with seven hits (four extra-base hits) in 40 at-bats with New York. From July 30 to Aug. 3, Benintendi went on a hitless streak for five consecutive games, finishing 0-for-13 in the stretch.

It’s a noteworthy decline considering Benintendi put together his first All-Star year with the Kansas City Royals this season. In 93 games for Kansas City in 2022, Benintendi hit .320 with three home runs, 14 doubles, and 39 RBIs.

The Yankees, like Benintendi, have struggled since the deadline as well, going 1-7.

Fortunately for the Yankees, they lead the AL East by a comfortable margin with the regular season approaching its end.

Benintendi will make his return to Fenway Park since being traded to the Royals in 2021 on Friday when the Red Sox and Yankees kick off a three-game series.