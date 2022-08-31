These Stats Show How Much Red Sox Bullpen Has Been Used Since July

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have struggled in a number of areas this season that have led to their fall out of the postseason picture since July.

But the Boston relievers, who have struggled to keep games close for the Red Sox and have imploded time and time again, have some eye-popping numbers over the last two months — and not in a good way.

Fans saw Ryan Brasier give up a grand slam in the Red Sox’s loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, just two days after the club designated Austin Davis and Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment. A lot of relief pitchers have been overworked due to the injuries to the starters along with starters not being able to go deep into games.

The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham put into perspective just how overworked the bullpen has been Wednesday prior to Boston’s series finale against the Twins.

“Since July 1, Sox relievers have the most innings in MLB (220),” Abraham tweeted. “They also have the highest ERA (5.69) and have allowed 43.5% percent of inherited runners to score (29th). Opponents have a .769 OPS (28th).”

Abraham notes that the Red Sox being careful about how they use Garrett Whitlock and losing Tanner Houck is a contributing factor.

The chances the Red Sox make the postseason are slim being nine games out of a wild-card spot, but they can start a new run Wednesday night.