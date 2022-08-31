This Celtic Contacted Jaylen Brown Amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

Malcolm Brogdon hasn’t wasted any time being a good Celtics teammate.

Boston swinging a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Brogdon was major news at the time, but it ultimately became somewhat of an offseason footnote as the Kevin Durant saga further developed. The Celtics reportedly became the unofficial frontrunner to land Durant before he rescinded his trade request and it was understood that any haul going from Boston to Brooklyn would be centered around Jaylen Brown.

At the time Brown’s name was floated in rumors on a daily basis, Brogdon felt inclined to reach out to his new teammate.

“Like any human being, sometimes you want to be checked on to see how you’re doing, but that’s all I did with him,” Brogdon told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “Jaylen’s a confident guy and he understands this is part of the business as well. So he’s a pro. He’s going to come back ready for training camp and ready to work.”

This wasn’t Brown’s first rodeo as far as seeing his name consistently pop up in the NBA news cycle. Brown was rumored to be a potential trade chip for other superstars in the past, including Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard. Despite the noise, the Celtics have shown their commitment to Brown at every turn and they might do so again soon in the form of a new contract extension.