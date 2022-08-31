This Celtic Makes Unexpected Cameo In Steph Curry’s Davidson Tribute

NESN Logo Sign In

Steph Curry received a strong celebration in his return to Davidson College, and it also featured a cameo from a Boston Celtics player.

The Golden State Warriors guard traveled to his alma mater Wednesday where he officially graduated from the school. Curry was also inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame and has his No. 30 jersey number retired.

The day was a big one for Davidson has Curry met the basketball team and took some shots in the gym. His parents, Sonya and former NBA player Dell Curry, spoke and congratulated their son.

Another person who congratulated Curry was Grant Williams via video.

“Sup brother, first off I wanted to say congratulations,” Williams said, per Davidson Twitter video. “It’s a huge accomplishment, it’s a blessing. I wore No. 30 in high school because of you. I’m not wearing a ring because of you. I’m a little partial, but congratulations on your success. I wish you luck, and I’ll see you again next year.”

Of course, the line about not wearing a ring because of the four-time NBA champion will sting for Boston fans. But it’s unlikely fans would have expected to see how closely connected Curry and Williams would be after the 2022 NBA Finals.

Williams confidently claimed the Celtics were the better team in the finals, and Boston were at fault for losing in six games. When Curry hosted the ESPY Awards on July 20, he fired back on Instagram and live on television, with Williams in the audience. The Celtics forward also fired back on Instagram, as well.