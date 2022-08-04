This Key Defensive Improvement Already Visible In Patriots Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Back in February, Jerod Mayo said the New England Patriots’ defense needed to get faster after crumbling down the stretch in 2021.

Were they able to accomplish that? Absolutely, according to one veteran starter.

“One hundred percent,” cornerback Jalen Mills said Thursday after the Patriots’ eighth practice of training camp — a camp that, on the whole, has been dominated by New England’s D.

Mills, who projects as the Patriots’ No. 1 corner, said the increase in speed has been particularly noticeable in Mayo’s position group: the linebacking corps, which parted ways with experienced but not especially fleet-footed ‘backers Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins this offseason.

In their absence, Raekwon McMillan and trade acquisition Mack Wilson look poised to play prominent roles alongside returning starters Ja’Whaun Bentley and Matthew Judon. At 6-foot-2, 242 pounds and 6-1, 233, respectively, McMillan and Wilson are smaller and quicker than traditional Patriots linebackers, and both have made positive impressions in training camp.

“Definitely within that linebacker corps,” Mills said. “You’ve got Mack, you’ve got Kwon, Bentley, and you’ve got the young guys, too. Those guys are flying around.”

Eight days into camp, Bentley and McMillan look like the favorites to start at inside linebacker, with Wilson — who came over from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Chase Winovich — rotating in on passing downs. Players like Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Cameron McGrone and Ronnie Perkins also are competing for roles, with 2021 draftees McGrone and Perkins mostly seeing action on the scout team thus far.