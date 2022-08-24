This Patriot Ranked Among Top Active Undrafted Players In NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

Finding so-called diamonds in the rough is a specialty of the New England Patriots.

And it appears the Patriots found another one in wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

An unheralded player during his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Bourne put together a standout campaign during his first season with the Patriots last year. It was actually a career-best season for the 6-foot-1, 203-pound wideout as Bourne caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

While the Patriots usually groom their own undrafted free agents — they have had an undrafted free agent make the roster 18 years in a row — they have had good luck dipping into that pool again with Bourne. Bourne, who played collegiately at Eastern Washington, was bypassed entirely in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In fact, Bourne is among the best active undrafted players in the league, according to former 49ers and Seattle Seahawks fullback turned NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson. Robinson ranked Bourne ninth in the category and believes he can turn in another productive season despite having somewhat of a turbulent training camp.

“(Last year) was the best statistical season of his career, and though he’s endured some struggles in camp, he could still claw and scratch his way into being a difference-maker in the regular season — just like he did during his four seasons in San Francisco,” Robinson wrote.

Bourne’s been a disappointment during camp so far, and while most of the starters suited up in New England’s second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last week, the 27-year-old was held out for an unknown reason.