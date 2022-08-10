This Patriots Rookie’s Stock Rising After Delayed Start To Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Pierre Strong has yet to miss a Patriots training camp practice. The rookie running back has been there every day, suited up in his temporary No. 54 practice jersey.

But for the opening week of camp, Strong was little more than a practice observer. He’d warm up with his teammates, then split off to a separate field for conditioning and rehab, an undisclosed injury keeping him out of all competitive and full-team drills.

It wasn’t until Day 7 that Strong began to increase his level of participation. On Day 8, he logged his first touch in full-speed 11-on-11s, taking a handoff from third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe toward the end of practice.

Training camp reps are vital for all first-year players, but especially for Patriots running backs, who often are stapled to the bench as rookies due to holes in their game (pass protection, knowledge of the offense, etc.). Strong’s early camp limitations may prove costly for the fourth-round draft pick, who’s also making the tricky transition from an FCS program (South Dakota State) to the NFL.

But the 23-year-old was a full participant in both practices this week — New England’s 10th and 11th of camp — and looks poised to play in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

And while it’s far too early to project what Strong’s role might be this season, he may already be making a move up the depth chart. During one red-zone period Tuesday, he repped ahead of third-year pro J.J. Taylor and sixth-round rookie Kevin Harris, seeing action with Brian Hoyer and the second-team offense.

“He missed a little time at the start of camp and has come back lately, so he’s a little bit behind,” head coach Bill Belichick said Monday. “But he’s working hard, catching up. I’m glad he’s out there. I’m glad we’re working with him.”