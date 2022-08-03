This Versatile New Patriot Making Strong Case For Roster Spot In Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Anyone who follows the New England Patriots should know how much Bill Belichick values versatility.

Well, there isn’t a more versatile player in this year’s Patriots training camp than Ty Montgomery.

Signed in March after a two-year stint with the New Orleans Saints, Montgomery has played his listed position of wide receiver this summer. But he’s also seen extensive action at running back, both as a pass-catcher and as a ball-carrier. The 29-year-old has been heavily involved on special teams, too, returning kickoffs and playing in kick and punt coverage.

That multipositional ability clearly has endeared Montgomery to Belichick and his staff. The veteran newcomer regularly has repped with the Mac Jones-led starting offense and could help fill an important void in New England’s backfield this season.

At the very least, he’s built a strong early case for a 53-man roster spot.

“Ty is another player that had a real good offseason for us,” Belichick said before Wednesday’s practice. “(He’s) a player we’re getting to know, trying to get familiar with what his skill set is, what he can do. He’s pretty versatile. It looks like he can do a lot. We’ll see how all that goes together.”

A third-round pick by the Packers in 2015, Montgomery entered the NFL as a wideout but began moonlighting as a running back in his second pro season. He totaled 457 rushing yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry for Green Bay in 2016, adding 44 receptions for 348 yards.