Three Changes Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque Has Implemented In WWE

NESN Logo Sign In

The “Triple H Era” of WWE has been getting into the swing of things, but the company hasn’t altered dramatically since Paul Levesque became head of creative.

The former WWE COO took control of the position after Vince McMahon resigned as chairman and CEO of WWE on July 22. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon have taken over as co-CEOs, and Stephanie McMahon is now the chairwoman of the board. Vince McMahon still retains over 80% of voting power, however.

What goes on in these meetings is unknown. What fans can see is what happens on WWE’s three weekly shows: Raw, NXT and SmackDown — Raw and SmackDown being the most important and most watched.

For those who haven’t been tuning in every week, you’re probably wondering what’s been different under Levesque. Quite frankly, not a whole lot. Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed Universal Champion, and it doesn’t seem like Drew McIntyre will beat him at Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

It appears Kevin Dunn is still around as producer because the incessant camera cuts remain a part of WWE broadcasts. WWE talent are no longer watching the monitors or a television at an angle, but that’s honestly such a small thing only the die-hard fan would notice.

But there are few things that are different from the “Vince McMahon era” Levesque has implemented into the product. Here are three of them.

1. A stronger focus on in-ring wrestling

A wrestling company that prioritizes wrestling? Novel concept. Though, if you ask those at the top in the company, they’ll tell you WWE is a media company and not a wrestling company. But a lament would probably compare WWE to All Elite Wrestling before comparing the “media company” to Apple, Netflix or Amazon.