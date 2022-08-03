Three Directions Logan Paul’s WWE Career Can Go After SummerSlam Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Logan Paul has shown he is a natural when it comes to the in-ring aspects of WWE, but his future will be dependent on him and the company’s plans for the social media influencer.

Paul picked up a pinfall victory over The Miz at SummerSlam in Nashville. The highlight of the match was when Paul leaped from the ring to the outside announce table to frog splash The Miz through it.

The match was a showcase for Paul, as his first match was a tag team bout with The Miz against The Mysterios at WrestleMania. In singles action, the 27-year-old showed he had been putting the work in to make WWE a career — Paul had signed a contract with WWE on June 30.

But the big question is where does Paul go from here? The influencer and podcaster is not a full-time star, though he does appear to be committed to being a WWE wrestler. I see three directions Paul’s career can go after his SummerSlam victory.

Paul turns heel

This is more dependent on Paul than WWE. The company would surely like to sell a ton of Paul merch, but WWE appear to be more interested in the publicity Paul can bring than anything else. The current problem with Paul outside of the ring is his character and promo work. He’s currently miscast as a babyface. The crowd has very little interest in rooting for him. While his recent performance may change that going forward, it’s no guarantee.

A potential issue could be with Paul and his motivations for wanting to be a WWE wrestler. Does he simply want the cheers from fans? Is he OK with the idea of being booed, whether it be kayfabe or otherwise? Fans have their reasons for disliking Paul in general and delving deeper into that could help Paul’s status as a star.

WWE 24/7 Champion

Paul is a natural in the ring, but is WWE willing to push him as a mid-card champion or even a world champion? Bobby Lashley and Gunther hold the United States and Intercontinental Championships, respectively, and Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed Universal Champion. Paul is nowhere near those wrestlers.