Three Patriots Ejected After Massive Joint Practice Fights Vs. Panthers

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tuesday’s joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers devolved into Foxboro fight night.

Multiple large-scale scuffles broke out during a single 11-on-11 period, with members of New England’s offense brawling with Carolina defenders.

The first and largest of these scraps broke out after wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson caught a pass from Mac Jones along the left sideline. An altercation between Wilkerson and several Panthers defensive backs ensued, and dozens of teammates quickly joined the fray.

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne arrived with the most ferocity, throwing multiple punches as he joined the massive scrum. Once the players were separated, Bourne, Wilkerson and Panthers safety Kenny Robinson were ejected from practice.

FIGHT!



Kristian Wilkerson finished a catch in the Carolina bench and a few Panthers DBs had a couple extra words and bumps for him, as they did in the prior drill.



Both teams swarmed on to the field, Wilkerson had his helmet ripped off and Kendrick Bourne threw a few punches. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 16, 2022

Here?s how I saw it: Wilkerson caught an out route from Mac Jones and ended up in the Panthers bench area. A Carolina coach appeared to give Wilkerson a slight push as if to say, ?back to your huddle.? Wilkerson whipped his head back and said something. Immediately got jumped. https://t.co/OObFViUF2G — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 16, 2022

Tempers remained hot as the period continued.