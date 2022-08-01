Three Thoughts On What Jake Bailey Extension Means For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are making Jake Bailey one of the NFL’s highest-paid punters.

Bailey on Monday agreed to terms on a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension that includes $6.5 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Here are four thoughts on what the reported extension means for the punter and the Patriots:

1. Even after his effectiveness dipped somewhat in 2021, the Patriots clearly still view Bailey — a first-team All-Pro in 2020 — as one of the league’s best at his position. The average annual value of his new deal is the third-highest of any active punter. Only Seattles’s Michael Dickson and Washington’s Tress Way are making more per season.

Bailey averaged 47.3 yards per punt last season and also has handled kickoffs for the Patriots throughout his three-year NFL career. Some of his 2021 can be blamed on New England’s punt team as a whole, which allowed a league-high three blocked punts.

2. The extension gives the Patriots some additional salary cap relief. While the particulars have yet to be disclosed, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported it will free up roughly $1.85 million in cap space.

Bailey had been set to carry a hefty $4 million cap hit — the priciest among punters — thanks to a proven performance escalator in his rookie contract, sparking speculation that the Patriots might look for a cheaper option this offseason.