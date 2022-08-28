Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Subpoenaed For Patrick Reed Lawsuit

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have stood lockstep in their support for the PGA Tour over the last few months, for better or worse.

Woods and McIlroy have been at the forefront of efforts to rally support for the PGA amid its ongoing battle with LIV Golf, holding players-only meetings and teaming up to create future events exclusive to PGA Tour golfers. While many appreciate the efforts made by the pair, Woods and McIlroy will now have to deal with some backlash.

According to a press release posted Wednesday to a “Freedom Watch” website that he owns, LIV golfer Patrick Reed’s attorney Larry Klayman gave notice that he would subpoena Woods, McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for depositions in regard to the players-only meeting that was held prior to the BMW Championship on Aug. 16.

“This is not a personal ‘thing’ against Woods, McIlroy and Monahan,” the statement read. “It’s about getting information about what occurred at the players’ meeting and generally with regard to allegations in our complaint that the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and their commissioners Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, are allegedly colluding in restraint of trade and the antitrust laws to harm the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”

The lawsuit in question came about on Aug. 17, with Reed filing a $750 million defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee.

“Just today (Aug. 24), the PGA Tour announced changes in its tournaments by again upping winning purses with guaranteed attendance payments for top players, attempting to emulate LIV Golf, while continuing to allegedly harm LIV and its players by, among other alleged anticompetitive acts, working to deny them world ranking points to compete in major tournaments such as the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and PGA championships. One can perhaps now call the new PGA Tour ‘LIV Light.’ “

The phrasing in the lawsuit doesn’t do much to help fix Reed’s image as one of golf’s bad guys but does bring up some more drama between not just LIV and the PGA, but some of the top golfers in the world.