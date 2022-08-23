Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Teaming Up To Create Events For PGA Players

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been loyal to the PGA Tour during its battle for supremacy with LIV Golf. Now, they’re being proactive to help out.

According to Eamon Lynch of USA Today, Woods and McIlroy are “spearheading a new venture that will have the world’s top golfers competing against each other in a non-green grass, stadium environment.” The kicker? The series of events will reportedly be held in partnership with the PGA Tour, with specifics expected to be announced by commissioner Jay Monahan this week at the Tour Championship.

Woods and McIlroy have been the PGA’s most outspoken critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, with Woods holding a meeting to “rally the troops” to stay united under the PGA’s umbrella. McIlroy was complimentary of Woods’ leadership after the fact.

The two golf legends have been discussing this event series for more than two years, according to Lynch.

Lynch said the events are designed to complement the PGA Tour schedule and will launch in 2024, saying, “Early thinking suggests the showdowns ? which will be technology-forward and staged with a live audience ? could run January through March, with a finale held later. Discussions about broadcast and gaming partners are underway.”