Titans QB Malik Willis Puts On Show In NFL Preseason Debut Vs. Ravens

It’s only the first game of the preseason, but man, is Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis fun to watch.

Willis, who the Titans selected at No. 86 overall in the third round of this year’s NFL draft, was a walking highlight reel when Tennessee faced off against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday in the preseason opener for both teams.

A seven-yard touchdown run by Willis in the second quarter was something out of a video game. The shifty 6-foot-1, 219-pound signal caller took a few steps to his right before pivoting and reversing course. Willis eluded a tackler and split two more defenders on his way to an electrifying touchdown, which you can watch for yourself here.

The Liberty product also showcased his arm strength in the second quarter. Willis hit fellow rookie Racey McMath on a 48-yard bomb.

For good measure, Willis also completed an acrobatic, side-arm pass into the flat to help the Titans convert a first down.