Tom Brady (Hilariously) Shoots Down Reported Reason For Camp Hiatus

Tom Brady, and his social team, simply do not miss.

After weeks of speculation regarding the possible reason to his extended absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, Brady returned to work on Monday in preparation for his 23rd NFL season.

While the return effectively put an end to the speculation, Brady made sure to shoot down an admittedly ridiculous theory.

Wasn?t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though. https://t.co/E3wg9LaC1I — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 22, 2022

The reference to “The Masked Singer” comes from a report that Brady was missing training camp to film an appearance on FOX’s hit show.

Evidently, Brady was not filming the show, instead spending some quality time with his family. It looks like we’ll all have to wait to hear the 45-year-old show off his musical talents.