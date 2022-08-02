Tom Brady Tampering Reveal Adds New Level To Patriots-Dolphins Rivalry

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ Week 1 trip to South Florida just got a whole lot spicier.

An NFL investigation, the results of which were announced Tuesday, revealed the Miami Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady for months in 2019, engaging in “impermissible communications” with the superstar quarterback throughout his final season in New England.

The league concluded these illegal talks began in August 2019 — the same month Brady signed the pseudo contract “extension” that paved the way for his Foxboro exit one year later — and continued through the 2019 postseason, which, for the Patriots, ended in a wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans.

“These numerous and detailed discussions were conducted by Mr. (Bruce) Beal,” the league’s report read, referring to the Dolphins’ vice chairman, “who in turn kept (team owner Stephen) Ross and other Dolphins executives informed of his discussions with Mr. Brady.”

Brady, of course, ultimately signed with a different Florida franchise, leaving the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020. The NFL also determined the Dolphins had more illegal communications with the QB during and after the 2021 season, and with Sean Payton’s agent in January 2022, while the head coach still was employed by the New Orleans Saints.

Payton’s agent, Don Yee, also represents Brady. Reports this offseason indicated the Dolphins intended to pair Payton with Brady but abandoned that plan after former Miami head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit accusing the team of racial discrimination.

“The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years. Similarly, I know of no prior instance in which ownership was so directly involved in the violations.”