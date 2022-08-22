Tom Brady Rumors: Where Bucs QB, Gisele Went During 11-Day Break

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is back –but where did he go?

The 45-year-old quarterback reportedly returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday following an 11-day hiatus. Brady’s break, which began on Aug. 11, sparked rumors of personal/family health issues, marriage drama and, of course, retirement. There even was speculation about Brady appearing on “The Masked Singer”.

And while Brady himself still hasn’t revealed reasons for his time away, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network offered new details in a story published Sunday.

“League sources indicated that Brady’s time away from the team included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen,” Wilson wrote. “His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons.

“As important as football is to Brady, so is his family, and the Buccaneers have given him his space to be with them. (Head coach Todd) Bowles emphasized that Brady not being with the team was planned and communicated. A league source said that Brady was definitely not expected to retire again and would fulfill his commitments to his coaches and teammates.”

If true, Wilson’s report should help to quell some of the hysteria surrounding Brady’s break. But unless Brady addresses the issue head-on and delivers a clear, detailed explanation, some speculation likely will remain.

As for the Bucs, they’re set to wrap up their preseason schedule Saturday night when they visit the Indianapolis Colts.