Tom Brady Uses Expletive To Explain Buccaneers Training Camp Absence

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his return on Saturday, debuting in this year’s preseason against the Indianapolis Colts for their final matchup before regular season action.

Brady, who missed 11 consecutive days of Buccaneers training camp, was quickly asked to address his uncharacteristic extended absence during his postgame press conference.

Without diving into any detail, as expected, Brady dropped a non-family-friendly response, regarding the absence which was deemed due to “personal” reasons.

“It’s all personal,” Brady told reporters. “Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges to our life. … I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of (expletive) going on. You just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. … It’s a continuous process.”

Brady added: “I’m ready to go.”

During Saturday’s 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts, Brady completed six of his eight pass attempts for 44 yards on the game’s opening drive, including one 20-yard toss to new teammate Julio Jones.

Brady’s multi-week training camp nonappearance wasn’t the only odd football-related news we’ve received this year. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who?s entering his 23rd NFL season, began his 2022-23 campaign by unretiring in March after initially announcing his retirement back in February.