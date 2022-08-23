Tom Brady Was ‘Irritating Little Brother’ According To Ex-Patriots Teammate

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is arguably the most recognizable athlete in the entire world.

He’s a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and a guy who can just leave training camp whenever he wants. But what was he like as a youngster?

Tedy Bruschi, a New England Patriots Hall of Famer and teammate of Brady’s for nine seasons, helped spell out what Brady was like early in his career in an appearance on Julian Edelman and Sam Merrill’s “Games With Names” podcast.

“You use the term ‘celebrity quarterback’ now and it’s what he’s turned into and that’s great and everything, but he used to play the little brother role. The irritating little brother role,” Bruschi said. “In terms of scout team quarterback, to always talking about what he could do and always talking trash during two-minute situations.

“We’d just laugh at him because also his voice would get so high and it sounded like an 8-year-old boy complaining. And also, he’s still trying to get the team fired up at the same time. It was really comical and that’s how we saw him.”

Obviously, things have changed, but Bruschi says Brady’s personality as a young quarterback with a chip on his shoulder is what endeared him to his Patriots teammates.

“The whole voice and all of this, it’s like ‘awe guys, look at Tommy trying to fire up the team’ it’s so cool. It’s cute. I still have that picture in my mind of him and I’ve definitely witnessed the transition, but I still see him as that kid who came up when nobody thought he could.”