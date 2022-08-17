Trevor Story Optimistic About Making Long-Awaited Return To Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are doing all they can to save their season right now, which means Trevor Story’s pending return couldn’t come at a better time.

The infielder is finally getting close to being back on the field with the big club after missing the last month. He was hit on the hand with a pitch during a July 12 game against Tampa Bay and hasn’t played since, but he shared a positive update ahead of Tuesday’s series opener in Pittsburgh.

“It took a lot longer than we first thought, but I’m getting close,” Story told reporters, per The Boston Globe.

Story took another important step in the rehab process recently by starting to take batting practice and is getting close to a minor league rehab assignment.

Getting Story back and having him anywhere close to full health would be huge for the Red Sox. Boston has built a little bit of momentum, winning four of its last five games, including Tuesday’s win over the Pirates. The Sox have two more very winnable games in Pittsburgh as well as a three-game weekend set with the Orioles before opening a massive nine-game stretch against Toronto, Tampa Bay and Minnesota.

The Red Sox are chasing all three of those teams (and the Orioles, for that matter) in the American League wild-card race. Story had been on a nice little run before getting hurt, too, driving in 17 runs in the 25 games he played before taking a Corey Kluber pitch to the hand. His return would further deepen the Boston batting order and bench, allowing Christian Arroyo to be used in more of a utility role.