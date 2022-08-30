Triston Casas Unsurprisingly Named MLB.com’s Impact Call-Up For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox fans have been patiently waiting for the arrival of Triston Casas to Major League Baseball.

The highly touted Boston prospect has been on a tear since returning to the Worcester Red Sox earlier this summer after a high ankle sprain sidelined him for several months. It’s unclear if the first baseman will get a look at the big league club when September call-ups roll around, as Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora both have emphasized they want Casas as ready as possible in order to be a contributing factor to this team.

Still, it’s no surprise MLB.com has the slugger as the “potential impact call-up” for the Red Sox. Here’s why:

If not for the high right ankle sprain that sidelined him for a couple of months, Casas would have gotten the call much earlier. The Red Sox would like to get a live look at their most advanced hitting prospect, and that chance could come this September. It is a bit tricky for manager Alex Cora to find time for Casas because DH J.D. Martinez is in the final year of his contract and first baseman Eric Hosmer will take back his position once he returns from the injured list. But once the Red Sox officially fall out of postseason contention, it would be a good opportunity to see how Casas will perform against Major League pitching. The Red Sox drafted Casas in the first round of the 2018 Draft (26th overall) out of American Heritage High School in South Florida. That is also where Hosmer went to high school.

Fans will be anxiously waiting to see if the Red Sox do indeed call Casas up so they can get a look at him before the offseason. But even if they don’t, he’ll likely be on the Opening Day roster for 2023.