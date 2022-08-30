Twitter ‘Like’ Suggests Lamar Jackson Has Interest In Playing For This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Lamar Jackson’s Twitter activity Monday might have sent chills down the spines of New England Patriots fans.

Jackson’s days in Baltimore probably aren’t numbered, but there is a level of uncertainty regarding his future with the Ravens. The superstar quarterback wants — and deserves — a big, new contract and it doesn’t look like Baltimore is going to give him one before the start of the 2022 NFL season. Mind you, the upcoming campaign is the last of Jackson’s rookie deal.

The 2019 MVP used Twitter on Monday to share one detail about his negotiations with the Ravens, claiming the organization did not offer him a fully guaranteed deal worth $250 million, which would be $20 million more than Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns. But perhaps more noteworthy, Jackson “liked” a tweet from a fan who photoshopped a Dolphins jersey on the 25-year-old and pleaded for him to join Miami. Jackson also revealed the Fins were his second-favorite NFL team growing up.

Should Jackson reach free agency next spring, it would make plenty of sense for the Dolphins to make a major push for the dual-threat signal-caller. Tua Tagovailoa probably isn’t going to level up into elite status in 2022 and offensive guru Mike McDaniel could make magic with Jackson and his vast skill set. Signing Jackson, a Miami native, also would excite the Dolphin fanbase like it’s never been amped before.

The Patriots surely are hoping this doesn’t come to pass, as having to play a combined four games against Jackson and Josh Allen would be a nightmare.