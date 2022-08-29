Two Patriots Barely Miss Cut On 2022 ‘NFL Top 100 Players’ List

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans would be a lot happier if the NFL released an ‘NFL Top 103 Players’ list this season instead of the usual top 100.

The Patriots only had two players make the 2022 edition of the list, with Mac Jones coming in at No. 85 and Matthew Judon securing a spot at No. 52. That isn’t exactly something to brag about, but as NFL Network noted in its broadcast revealing the top-20 players, New England had a pair of candidates barely miss out on the cut.

David Andrews (No. 101) and Damien Harris (No. 103) were voted into the list of honorable mentions this season, highlighting a list of under-slotted players. Here is the full honorable mention list.

No. 110: Diontae Johnson

No. 109: Marlon Humphrey

No. 108: Xavier McKinney

No. 107: Mike Gesicki

No. 106: Jimmy Garoppolo

No. 105: Brandon Scherff

No. 104: DK Metcalf

No. 103: Damien Harris

No. 102: AJ Terrell

No. 101: David Andrews

Both Harris and Andrews are coming off fine seasons for the Patriots. Harris rushed for a career-high 929 yards in 2021, scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground — tied for the second most in the NFL. Andrews played and started in all 18 games for New England in 2022.

While recognition as the best of the players who didn’t make the list isn’t ideal, Patriots fans will likely be happy to see that players across the NFL have at least a little bit of respect for more than just Jones and Judon.