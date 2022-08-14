Two Patriots Defenders Throw Out First Pitch At Red Sox-Yankees Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots had the weekend off from practicing, giving an opportunity for two key pieces of the team’s defense to make their way over to Fenway Park on Saturday.

Linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Jalen Mills weren’t just there as spectators, though. Both of them threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Boston Red Sox taking on the New York Yankees, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

While there was no video available to breakdown how Judon and Mills did with their throws to home plate, there were pictures to mark the occasion. The two seemed to be enjoying themselves as they interacted with fans. Judon also made sure to shout out the Red Sox for their thrilling 3-2 walk-off win in 10 innings the night before.

Judon, who wasn’t wearing his trademark red sleeves, and Mills even got a little meet and greet with Wally The Green Monster. It’s kind of funny how Mills’ dyed hair matches Wally.

Judon and Mills haven’t been the only Patriots to get the chance to throw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game this season. Running back Damien Harris got the opportunity to show off his arm as well back in June.